AstroTools Achieves Market Cap of $1.11 Million (ASTRO)

AstroTools (CURRENCY:ASTRO) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 16th. During the last seven days, AstroTools has traded down 39.6% against the U.S. dollar. One AstroTools token can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00003254 BTC on popular exchanges. AstroTools has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and $48,079.00 worth of AstroTools was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AstroTools alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00039125 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008827 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006385 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00005993 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $541.98 or 0.04783334 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00031345 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00046066 BTC.

AstroTools Profile

AstroTools is a token. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2017. AstroTools’ total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 tokens. AstroTools’ official website is astrotools.io . AstroTools’ official Twitter account is @astronautcap and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling AstroTools

AstroTools can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AstroTools directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AstroTools should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AstroTools using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AstroTools Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AstroTools and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.