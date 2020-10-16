At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

HOME has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America raised shares of At Home Group from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of At Home Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of At Home Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of At Home Group in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a hold rating on shares of At Home Group in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. At Home Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.15.

At Home Group stock opened at $22.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.21. At Home Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -2.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.99.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. At Home Group had a negative net margin of 35.75% and a positive return on equity of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $515.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that At Home Group will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other At Home Group news, CEO Lewis L. Bird III sold 20,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $417,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,077,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman E. Mcleod sold 192,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $4,233,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 27,003 shares of company stock valued at $385,796 and sold 344,474 shares valued at $7,359,228. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CAS Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of At Home Group by 18.4% during the first quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,433,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,415 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of At Home Group by 60.1% during the first quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 6,277,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,729 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of At Home Group during the second quarter worth about $9,530,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of At Home Group by 43.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,361,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 414,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, No Street GP LP purchased a new stake in shares of At Home Group during the second quarter worth about $6,490,000. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

