Atos SE/Atos Origins (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atos SE/Atos Origins (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Atos SE/Atos Origins in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Atos SE/Atos Origins in a report on Friday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Atos SE/Atos Origins has a consensus rating of Buy.

Atos SE/Atos Origins stock opened at $15.74 on Monday. Atos SE/Atos Origins has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $17.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.86.

Atos SE provides information technology services and solutions worldwide. It offers infrastructure and data management services, including cloud services and digital workplace services, business and platform solutions, big data, and cybersecurity products and services, as well as transactional services.

