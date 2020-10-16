Auris Medical (NASDAQ:EARS) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Auris Medical (NASDAQ:EARS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Auris Medical Holding AG is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of hearing loss and tinnitus. The Company has two projects in advanced clinical development: AM-101 for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus and AM-111 for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss. Auris Medical Holding AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

NASDAQ EARS opened at $1.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.22. Auris Medical has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $1.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day moving average is $0.93.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Auris Medical stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Auris Medical Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:EARS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 52,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 1.14% of Auris Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss.

