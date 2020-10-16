Auris Medical (NASDAQ:EARS) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Auris Medical (NASDAQ:EARS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.
According to Zacks, “Auris Medical Holding AG is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of hearing loss and tinnitus. The Company has two projects in advanced clinical development: AM-101 for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus and AM-111 for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss. Auris Medical Holding AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “
NASDAQ EARS opened at $1.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.22. Auris Medical has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $1.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day moving average is $0.93.
About Auris Medical
Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss.
