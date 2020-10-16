Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avantor Inc. is a provider of critical products and services primarily to biopharma, healthcare, education & government, advanced technologies & applied materials industries. Avantor Inc. is based in Radnor, United States. “

AVTR has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Avantor from $18.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avantor currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.22.

AVTR opened at $24.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 104.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.97. Avantor has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $24.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.75.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Avantor will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 103,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $2,422,564.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,111 shares in the company, valued at $3,983,999.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Justin Miller sold 22,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $484,517.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,943.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,168,804 shares of company stock worth $803,833,759 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $771,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avantor in the second quarter valued at $1,834,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Avantor in the second quarter valued at $1,073,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 17.0% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 257,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 37,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 116.7% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 113,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 61,118 shares during the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

