Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $113.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.19 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share.

BMI traded up $9.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,631. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.92. Badger Meter has a 12 month low of $41.50 and a 12 month high of $72.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.32 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.40.

In other Badger Meter news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $95,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,750 shares in the company, valued at $175,065. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 2,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $140,788.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.