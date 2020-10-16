Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $113.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.19 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share.
BMI traded up $9.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,631. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.92. Badger Meter has a 12 month low of $41.50 and a 12 month high of $72.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.32 and a beta of 0.75.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.40.
About Badger Meter
Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.
Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.