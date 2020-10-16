BALFOUR BEATTY/S (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of BALFOUR BEATTY/S (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BALFOUR BEATTY/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BALFOUR BEATTY/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 29th.

BALFOUR BEATTY/S stock opened at $5.77 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. BALFOUR BEATTY/S has a 12 month low of $3.99 and a 12 month high of $7.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.01.

Balfour Beatty Plc engages in the provision of infrastructure services. It offers a range of capabilities in construction, civil engineering and mechanical & electrical engineering services. It operates through following business segments: Construction Services, Support Services, Infrastructure Investments, and Corporate Activities.

