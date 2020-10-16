Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BSAC has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered Banco Santander-Chile from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of NYSE:BSAC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.99. 2,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,551. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. Banco Santander-Chile has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $30.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.99.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $586.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.44 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 17.89%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSAC. INCA Investments LLC grew its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 3,781,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,211,000 after buying an additional 828,087 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 2.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,930,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,339,000 after purchasing an additional 68,354 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 129.5% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 747,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,256,000 after purchasing an additional 421,651 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 60.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 122,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 46,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 8.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 80,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Global Corporate Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

