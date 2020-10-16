Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
BSAC has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered Banco Santander-Chile from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy.
Shares of NYSE:BSAC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.99. 2,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,551. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. Banco Santander-Chile has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $30.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.99.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSAC. INCA Investments LLC grew its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 3,781,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,211,000 after buying an additional 828,087 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 2.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,930,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,339,000 after purchasing an additional 68,354 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 129.5% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 747,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,256,000 after purchasing an additional 421,651 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 60.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 122,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 46,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 8.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 80,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.64% of the company’s stock.
Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile
Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Global Corporate Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.
