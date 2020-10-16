Bank of America Downgrades Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) to Underperform

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $7.25 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PGRE. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. BofA Securities lowered shares of Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.11.

NYSE:PGRE opened at $6.88 on Wednesday. Paramount Group has a 52 week low of $6.42 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.31 and a 200 day moving average of $7.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.76 and a beta of 0.97.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.27). Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $171.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Paramount Group will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXA grew its position in Paramount Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 455,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after buying an additional 28,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Paramount Group by 16.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,638,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,619,000 after buying an additional 788,481 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Paramount Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 415,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Paramount Group by 27.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Paramount Group by 15.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 406,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 53,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

