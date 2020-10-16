Bank of America Downgrades Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) to Underperform

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $7.25 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.38% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PGRE. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. BofA Securities lowered shares of Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.11.
NYSE:PGRE opened at $6.88 on Wednesday. Paramount Group has a 52 week low of $6.42 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.31 and a 200 day moving average of $7.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.76 and a beta of 0.97.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXA grew its position in Paramount Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 455,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after buying an additional 28,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Paramount Group by 16.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,638,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,619,000 after buying an additional 788,481 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Paramount Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 415,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Paramount Group by 27.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Paramount Group by 15.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 406,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 53,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.
Paramount Group Company Profile
Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.
