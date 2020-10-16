Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of East Asia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th.

BKEAY opened at $1.73 on Monday. Bank of East Asia has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $2.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.11. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.64.

The Bank of East Asia, Limited provides various banking and related financial services. It operates through eight segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Institutions, Others, Mainland China Operations, and Overseas Operations. The company offers various commercial and personal banking, financial, and insurance services.

