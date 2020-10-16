Bankia, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNKXF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bankia, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNKXF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,794,500 shares, a decline of 36.0% from the September 15th total of 2,805,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 664.6 days.

Shares of BNKXF remained flat at $$1.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.18. Bankia has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $2.15.

BNKXF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut Bankia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bankia in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bankia in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bankia in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Bankia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Bankia, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Business Banking, and Corporate Center segments. It provides retail banking products, such as salary direct deposits, consumer loans, mortgages, term deposits, credit cards, insurance, investment and pension funds, and other asset management services.

