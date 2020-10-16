Barclays Analysts Give AIXTRON SE (AIXA.F) (ETR:AIXA) a €13.50 Price Target

Barclays set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on AIXTRON SE (AIXA.F) (ETR:AIXA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on AIXTRON SE (AIXA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on AIXTRON SE (AIXA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Oddo Bhf set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on AIXTRON SE (AIXA.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Independent Research set a €8.60 ($10.12) price target on AIXTRON SE (AIXA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on AIXTRON SE (AIXA.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €11.85 ($13.94).

Shares of AIXTRON SE (AIXA.F) stock opened at €11.23 ($13.21) on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €10.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is €9.87. AIXTRON SE has a 52-week low of €6.01 ($7.07) and a 52-week high of €12.86 ($15.13). The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion and a PE ratio of 74.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 4.15.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Germany, the United States, Korea, China, and Taiwan. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

