Barclays Cuts Delek US (NYSE:DK) Price Target to $12.00

Delek US (NYSE:DK) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DK. Raymond James cut their price objective on Delek US from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 18th. Scotiabank downgraded Delek US from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Delek US from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Delek US from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Delek US from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.60.

Shares of NYSE DK opened at $11.47 on Monday. Delek US has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $40.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $844.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.76.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.98). Delek US had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Delek US’s revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Delek US will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,545,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,391,000 after acquiring an additional 48,465 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Delek US by 21.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,773,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,472,000 after acquiring an additional 669,832 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Delek US by 3.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,076,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,156,000 after acquiring an additional 69,607 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Delek US by 108.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,142,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,890,000 after acquiring an additional 595,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Delek US by 4.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,052,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,594,000 after acquiring an additional 40,368 shares in the last quarter.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

