Barclays Increases Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Price Target to $77.00

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $64.00 to $77.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WMS. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a neutral rating on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Advanced Drainage Systems has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.83.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $71.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.82. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 52 week low of $22.13 and a 52 week high of $72.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.24 and a 200-day moving average of $48.48.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.18. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $508.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Ronald R. Vitarelli sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.92, for a total value of $2,316,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,252,718.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $4,142,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,165 shares in the company, valued at $7,907,002.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,000 shares of company stock worth $6,874,640. 20.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 157.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $189,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.