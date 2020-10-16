Barclays Increases Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target to $2,000.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Barclays from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BKNG. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Booking from $1,900.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1,600.00 price target (up from $1,300.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,200.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,060.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,840.41.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,702.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,792.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,640.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $69.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.16. Booking has a twelve month low of $1,107.29 and a twelve month high of $2,094.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($10.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($11.87) by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.94 million. Booking had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 53.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $23.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Booking will post 20.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Booking by 11.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 735,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $989,574,000 after acquiring an additional 77,032 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 87.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 499,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $795,268,000 after acquiring an additional 233,397 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Booking by 419.7% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 323,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $514,763,000 after acquiring an additional 261,075 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Booking by 103.6% in the first quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 321,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $432,445,000 after acquiring an additional 163,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Booking by 84.2% in the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 284,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $382,283,000 after acquiring an additional 129,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

