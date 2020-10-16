Barclays Increases Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Price Target to $42.00

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $30.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Macquarie lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Union Gaming Research raised Boyd Gaming from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Truist lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.25.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BYD opened at $34.09 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.87 and a beta of 2.30. Boyd Gaming has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $36.22.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $209.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.61 million. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Keith Smith sold 131,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $3,376,135.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,325,556 shares in the company, valued at $34,093,300.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 13,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $391,680.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,794.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BYD. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 3,296.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 32.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 22.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.