Barclays (LON:BARC) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup restated their neutral rating on shares of Barclays (LON:BARC) in a report issued on Monday morning, Digital Look reports.

BARC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.57) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 110 ($1.44) price objective on shares of Barclays and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. UBS Group set a GBX 140 ($1.83) price objective on shares of Barclays and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 125 ($1.63) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Barclays currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 153.43 ($2.00).

Shares of LON:BARC opened at GBX 99.54 ($1.30) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 102.10 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 106.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69. Barclays has a one year low of GBX 73.04 ($0.95) and a one year high of GBX 192.99 ($2.52).

In other Barclays news, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 37,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.24), for a total transaction of £35,832.10 ($46,814.87). Also, insider Brian Gilvary acquired 9,777 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.35) per share, with a total value of £10,070.31 ($13,156.92).

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

