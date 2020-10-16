Barclays Upgrades BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) to “Overweight”

Barclays upgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BPMP. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of BP Midstream Partners in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.70.

Shares of NYSE BPMP traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.37. 1,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,247. BP Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $17.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a current ratio of 14.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.31.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 133.28% and a return on equity of 73.28%. The company had revenue of $30.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in BP Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in BP Midstream Partners by 41.3% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in BP Midstream Partners by 999,900.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,999 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in BP Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in BP Midstream Partners by 5,000.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.03% of the company’s stock.

About BP Midstream Partners

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns an onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

