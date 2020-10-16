Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2020

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Barings BDC from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Barings BDC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James raised Barings BDC from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Barings BDC from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Barings BDC presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.04.

Shares of NYSE BBDC opened at $8.10 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.61. The company has a market cap of $388.49 million, a PE ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Barings BDC has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $10.59.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Barings BDC had a negative net margin of 57.90% and a positive return on equity of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $16.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.52 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Barings BDC will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 8th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.92%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in Barings BDC during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Barings BDC by 96.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 7,514 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Barings BDC by 14.3% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Barings BDC by 14.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. 73.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Analyst Recommendations for Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC)

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit