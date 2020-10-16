Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Barings BDC from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Barings BDC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James raised Barings BDC from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Barings BDC from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Barings BDC presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.04.

Shares of NYSE BBDC opened at $8.10 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.61. The company has a market cap of $388.49 million, a PE ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Barings BDC has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $10.59.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Barings BDC had a negative net margin of 57.90% and a positive return on equity of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $16.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.52 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Barings BDC will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 8th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.92%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in Barings BDC during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Barings BDC by 96.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 7,514 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Barings BDC by 14.3% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Barings BDC by 14.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. 73.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

