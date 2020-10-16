Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Earns “Sell” Rating from Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners reiterated their sell rating on shares of Barnes Group (NYSE:B) in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Barnes Group from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Stephens reissued a sell rating on shares of Barnes Group in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Barnes Group from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Barnes Group from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Barnes Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.27.
B stock opened at $39.67 on Tuesday. Barnes Group has a 1-year low of $30.22 and a 1-year high of $68.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.15.
In other Barnes Group news, CFO Christopher J. Stephens sold 36,000 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total transaction of $1,414,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 1,700 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $66,759.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.37% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 7.6% during the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Barnes Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Barnes Group during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Barnes Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Barnes Group by 25.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.
Barnes Group Company Profile
Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and innovative solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.
