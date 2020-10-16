Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Earns “Sell” Rating from Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners reiterated their sell rating on shares of Barnes Group (NYSE:B) in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Barnes Group from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Stephens reissued a sell rating on shares of Barnes Group in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Barnes Group from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Barnes Group from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Barnes Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.27.

B stock opened at $39.67 on Tuesday. Barnes Group has a 1-year low of $30.22 and a 1-year high of $68.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.15.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $236.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.02 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 8.94%. Barnes Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Barnes Group will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Barnes Group news, CFO Christopher J. Stephens sold 36,000 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total transaction of $1,414,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 1,700 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $66,759.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 7.6% during the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Barnes Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Barnes Group during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Barnes Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Barnes Group by 25.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and innovative solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

