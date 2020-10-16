Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Baudax Bio Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It is focused on advancing non-opioid analgesics and other products for the hospital and other acute care settings. The Company’s lead product candidate is a proprietary intravenous form of meloxicam, a non-opioid, long-acting preferential COX-2 inhibitor. Baudax Bio Inc. is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Shares of BXRX stock opened at $2.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.43 million and a P/E ratio of -0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.28. Baudax Bio has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $10.14.

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. As a group, analysts expect that Baudax Bio will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Baudax Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baudax Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baudax Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Baudax Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Baudax Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.69% of the company’s stock.

Baudax Bio Company Profile

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. Its lead product candidate is intravenous form of meloxicam, a non-opioid that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate to severe pain; and is in the Phase IIIb clinical trials in colorectal surgery and orthopedic surgery patients to assess opioid consumption, pain intensity, and length of hospital stay with associated pharmacoeconomic parameters.

