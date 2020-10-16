Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) PT Lowered to $0.70 at Scotiabank

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from $0.75 to $0.70 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an underperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $0.70 price objective on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from $0.85 to $0.75 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baytex Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from $0.30 to $0.40 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Eight Capital upgraded shares of Baytex Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $1.15 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baytex Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $0.73.

Shares of NYSE BTE opened at $0.36 on Tuesday. Baytex Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The stock has a market cap of $199.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 3.03.

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Baytex Energy had a negative net margin of 199.92% and a negative return on equity of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $110.15 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baytex Energy will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Baytex Energy by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,131,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 70,898 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Baytex Energy by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 599,479 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 253,061 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Baytex Energy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,778,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 271,356 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Baytex Energy by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 94,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 46,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Baytex Energy by 218.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,882,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976,500 shares in the last quarter. 13.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

