Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) Short Interest Update

Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a drop of 57.4% from the September 15th total of 80,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 158,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Bear Creek Mining stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.49. 20,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,393. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.25. Bear Creek Mining has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $3.04.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Bear Creek Mining from $3.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Bear Creek Mining in a report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Bear Creek Mining Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, gold, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani silver-lead-zinc project, which consists of twelve mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,000 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

