Beazley PLC (LON:BEZ) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Beazley PLC (LON:BEZ) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 492.50 ($6.43).

Several brokerages have recently commented on BEZ. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 525 ($6.86) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 530 ($6.92) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Shares of Beazley stock traded down GBX 3.46 ($0.05) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 333.54 ($4.36). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,985,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,430. Beazley has a one year low of GBX 294.20 ($3.84) and a one year high of GBX 626 ($8.18). The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 369.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 394.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.41, a quick ratio of 10.60 and a current ratio of 12.93.

In related news, insider David Roberts acquired 15,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 319 ($4.17) per share, for a total transaction of £49,489.66 ($64,658.56). Also, insider Sally Lake acquired 5,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 341 ($4.46) per share, with a total value of £19,863.25 ($25,951.46).

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

