Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Coverage Initiated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BDRFY. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Nord/LB downgraded shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:BDRFY opened at $23.12 on Monday. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $24.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.95.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

