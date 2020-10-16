Beldex Achieves Market Cap of $77.81 Million (BDX)

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 16th. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0794 or 0.00000701 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha and STEX. Beldex has a market capitalization of $77.81 million and $216,902.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beldex Profile

Beldex is a coin. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. Beldex’s official message board is medium.com/beldex . Beldex’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Beldex is beldex.io

Buying and Selling Beldex

Beldex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

