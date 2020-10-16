Berenberg Bank Boosts Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) Price Target to GBX 815

Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) had its price target upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 575 ($7.51) to GBX 815 ($10.65) in a report released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ECM. Shore Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 746 ($9.75) to GBX 749 ($9.79) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 455 ($5.94) to GBX 490 ($6.40) and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 646 ($8.44) to GBX 659 ($8.61) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 701.64 ($9.17).

Shares of LON:ECM opened at GBX 732.50 ($9.57) on Monday. Electrocomponents has a 52-week low of GBX 397.30 ($5.19) and a 52-week high of GBX 751.50 ($9.82). The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 698.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 642.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.83.

In other news, insider Karen Guerra sold 454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 716 ($9.35), for a total transaction of £3,250.64 ($4,246.98). Also, insider Lindsley Ruth sold 15,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 665 ($8.69), for a total transaction of £104,444.90 ($136,457.93).

Electrocomponents Company Profile

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company distributes semiconductor products, including microcontrollers, voltage regulators, transistors, and diodes; and interconnectors, passives, and electromechanical components, such as resistors, switches, and heavy-duty connectors for industrial applications and power supplies.

