Berenberg Bank Raises Volution Group (LON:FAN) Price Target to GBX 240

Volution Group (LON:FAN) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 215 ($2.81) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a research report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

FAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Volution Group in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Volution Group in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 212.50 ($2.78).

Shares of LON FAN opened at GBX 207 ($2.70) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.52. Volution Group has a twelve month low of GBX 122.46 ($1.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 270.20 ($3.53). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 167.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 169.07. The stock has a market cap of $336.81 million and a P/E ratio of 41.14.

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ventilation Group and OEM (Torin-Sifan). The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

