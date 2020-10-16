BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) Receives $35.00 Average PT from Analysts

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.00.
A number of research firms have issued reports on BYSI. BidaskClub upgraded BeyondSpring from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BYSI. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BeyondSpring during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,320,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BeyondSpring during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,508,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of BeyondSpring during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,353,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BeyondSpring during the 2nd quarter valued at about $653,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BeyondSpring during the 2nd quarter valued at about $503,000. 8.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.11. As a group, research analysts predict that BeyondSpring will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About BeyondSpring
BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin that is in late stage clinical trials as an anti-cancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) for the prevention of high and intermediate risk chemotherapy-induced neutropenia.
