BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) Receives $35.00 Average PT from Analysts

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2020

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BYSI. BidaskClub upgraded BeyondSpring from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BYSI. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BeyondSpring during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,320,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BeyondSpring during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,508,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of BeyondSpring during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,353,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BeyondSpring during the 2nd quarter valued at about $653,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BeyondSpring during the 2nd quarter valued at about $503,000. 8.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BYSI traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,052. BeyondSpring has a 12 month low of $9.38 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.07. The company has a market cap of $451.62 million, a P/E ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.11. As a group, research analysts predict that BeyondSpring will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BeyondSpring

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin that is in late stage clinical trials as an anti-cancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) for the prevention of high and intermediate risk chemotherapy-induced neutropenia.

Featured Story: Commodities

