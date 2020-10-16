Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ FY2020 earnings at ($2.58) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.82) EPS.

BCYC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.67.

Shares of BCYC stock opened at $18.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.87 million, a P/E ratio of -9.13 and a beta of -0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.49. Bicycle Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $21.59.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 434.29% and a negative return on equity of 43.74%. Equities analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 32,450.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 34,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 219,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after buying an additional 84,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.54% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

