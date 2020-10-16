BidaskClub Lowers 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on JOBS. TheStreet downgraded 51job from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 51job from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.75.

JOBS opened at $75.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.69 and a 200-day moving average of $67.91. 51job has a 52 week low of $53.94 and a 52 week high of $92.61.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. 51job had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $117.29 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that 51job will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JOBS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of 51job by 4,541.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of 51job during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of 51job during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 51job during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of 51job by 21.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.16% of the company’s stock.

About 51job

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, and lagou.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

