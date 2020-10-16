BidaskClub Lowers Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) to Buy

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2020

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

SRNE has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Sorrento Therapeutics from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Sorrento Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Sorrento Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of SRNE opened at $10.39 on Tuesday. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 2.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.01 and a 200-day moving average of $6.71.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 490.67% and a negative net margin of 760.19%. The business had revenue of $9.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sorrento Therapeutics will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $907,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 167.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 79.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 29,195 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 60.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 825,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 312,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.09% of the company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain treatment; and ZTlido, a lidocaine delivery system for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit