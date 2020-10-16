BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BIGC. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on BigCommerce from $125.00 to $90.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their price objective on BigCommerce from $128.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set a hold rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Truist decreased their target price on BigCommerce from $132.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $100.00.

BigCommerce stock opened at $105.63 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.15. BigCommerce has a 52-week low of $63.77 and a 52-week high of $162.50.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $36.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.61 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that BigCommerce will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform simplifies the creation of engaging online stores. It powers its customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to various online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.

