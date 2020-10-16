BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Coverage Initiated at Maxim Group

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2020

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $1.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 220.62% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BIOLASE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

Shares of BIOLASE stock opened at $0.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $28.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.41. BIOLASE has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $1.07.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The medical technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.94 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that BIOLASE will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BIOLASE stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BIOLASE Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 107,216 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.21% of BIOLASE as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About BIOLASE

BIOLASE, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine for patients and health care professionals in the worldwide. The company offers Waterlase all-tissue dental laser systems for cutting soft and hard tissues; and diode laser systems to perform soft tissue, pain therapy, and cosmetic procedures, including teeth whitening.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for BIOLASE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOLASE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit