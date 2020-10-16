BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Coverage Initiated at Maxim Group

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $1.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 220.62% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BIOLASE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

Shares of BIOLASE stock opened at $0.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $28.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.41. BIOLASE has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $1.07.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The medical technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.94 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that BIOLASE will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BIOLASE stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BIOLASE Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 107,216 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.21% of BIOLASE as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About BIOLASE

BIOLASE, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine for patients and health care professionals in the worldwide. The company offers Waterlase all-tissue dental laser systems for cutting soft and hard tissues; and diode laser systems to perform soft tissue, pain therapy, and cosmetic procedures, including teeth whitening.

