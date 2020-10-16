BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioLife Solutions has pioneered the next generation of preservation solutions designed to maintain the viability and health of cellular matter and tissues during freezing, transportation and storage. Based on their proprietary bio-packaging technology and a patented understanding of the mechanism of cellular damage and death, these products enable the biotechnology and medical community to address a growing problem that exists today. “

BLFS has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $25.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BLFS opened at $27.50 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.26. BioLife Solutions has a 52-week low of $7.37 and a 52-week high of $30.27. The firm has a market cap of $880.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 93.77 and a beta of 1.44.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 42.52% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $9.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 million. Equities analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BioLife Solutions news, major shareholder Walter Villiger sold 46,542 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total transaction of $1,381,831.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total transaction of $349,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,973 shares in the company, valued at $4,249,416.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 314,703 shares of company stock worth $7,439,063 over the last ninety days. 22.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 674,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,006,000 after acquiring an additional 255,139 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,859,000. Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,634,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,684,000. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,950,000. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

