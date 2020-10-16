BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $0.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BioNano Genomics, Inc. operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The Company offers proprietary nanochannel chips, automated imaging instrument, integrated primary and secondary software, and application specific reagents. BioNano Genomics, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating on shares of BioNano Genomics in a report on Monday, August 24th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on BioNano Genomics in a report on Monday, August 17th. They set a buy rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on BioNano Genomics in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a buy rating and a $1.25 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNGO opened at $0.58 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.53. BioNano Genomics has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73 million. Research analysts expect that BioNano Genomics will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BioNano Genomics stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of BioNano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:BNGO) by 284.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,151 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.24% of BioNano Genomics worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About BioNano Genomics

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

