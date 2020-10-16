Bitcoin Private Price Up 3% Over Last Week (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00001071 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded up 3% against the dollar. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $579,986.81 and approximately $3,752.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.72 or 0.00571754 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00067998 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00053227 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000090 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000648 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

Bitcoin Private can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

