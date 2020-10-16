BitcoiNote Price Tops $0.0019 on Top Exchanges (BTCN)

BitcoiNote (CURRENCY:BTCN) traded down 32.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 16th. One BitcoiNote coin can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and STEX. In the last seven days, BitcoiNote has traded 17.3% lower against the dollar. BitcoiNote has a market cap of $23,106.26 and $102.00 worth of BitcoiNote was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitcoiNote alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BitcoiNote Profile

BitcoiNote (CRYPTO:BTCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 18th, 2018. BitcoiNote’s total supply is 12,007,739 coins. BitcoiNote’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinote. The official website for BitcoiNote is www.bitcoinote.org. BitcoiNote’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoinote_BTCN.

BitcoiNote Coin Trading

BitcoiNote can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoiNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoiNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoiNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoiNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoiNote and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.