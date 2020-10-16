Bloom (BLT) Trading 21.3% Lower Over Last Week

Bloom (CURRENCY:BLT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. During the last week, Bloom has traded 21.3% lower against the dollar. Bloom has a total market cap of $1.05 million and $207.00 worth of Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bloom token can now be purchased for $0.0186 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, IDEX, Upbit and AirSwap.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008833 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00267107 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00094496 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00034883 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.86 or 0.01410917 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00150014 BTC.

Bloom Profile

Bloom’s launch date was November 10th, 2017. Bloom’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,642,697 tokens. The official website for Bloom is hellobloom.io . Bloom’s official Twitter account is @BloomToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bloom is /r/BloomToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bloom Token Trading

Bloom can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bittrex, AirSwap, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Upbit, TOPBTC and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bloom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bloom using one of the exchanges listed above.

