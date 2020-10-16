BMO Capital Markets Raises Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Price Target to $60.00

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SON. Argus cut Sonoco Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, July 16th. TheStreet raised Sonoco Products from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Sonoco Products has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.89.

SON opened at $55.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $37.30 and a 1-year high of $62.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.23.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sonoco Products news, EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 5,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $309,808.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,048,386.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,074,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,485,000 after acquiring an additional 82,333 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 42.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,324,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,237,000 after acquiring an additional 397,025 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,152,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,406,000 after acquiring an additional 33,568 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 429.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 625,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,984,000 after acquiring an additional 507,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 0.8% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 546,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

