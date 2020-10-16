Boc Hong Kong (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Boc Hong Kong (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Boc Hong Kong from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of Boc Hong Kong stock opened at $54.63 on Monday. Boc Hong Kong has a 52-week low of $51.34 and a 52-week high of $74.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.67.

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance. The company offers savings, current, and time deposit accounts; mortgage plans; overdrafts; personal loans; personal life, medical and accident, travel and leisure, business protection, home, domestic helper, motor, and golfer insurance products; wealth management services; and Internet, phone, and mobile banking services.

