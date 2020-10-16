Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Rating Increased to Neutral at 140166

140166 upgraded shares of Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) from a negative rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $28.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BOOT. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Boot Barn from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boot Barn from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Boot Barn from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.75.

BOOT opened at $32.54 on Monday. Boot Barn has a 1-year low of $8.03 and a 1-year high of $48.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.40 and a 200-day moving average of $22.30.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $147.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.49 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business’s revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Boot Barn will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Boot Barn by 123.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 5,262.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 6,525 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 9.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

