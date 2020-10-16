Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target Raised to C$44.50 at Scotiabank

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$38.75 to C$44.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.38% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Boralex from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. CIBC raised their price objective on Boralex from C$36.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$40.00 target price on shares of Boralex in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Boralex from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$39.93.

Shares of TSE BLX traded up C$0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$42.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 522,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,550. Boralex has a 12-month low of C$17.91 and a 12-month high of C$43.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 421.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -195.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$36.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$31.41.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$121.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$131.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Boralex will post 0.5211106 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had interests in 81 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,723 megawatts (MW); 15 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 156 MW; 2 thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 3 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

