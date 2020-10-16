BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.80.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BWA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of BWA traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $39.26. 17,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,370,218. BorgWarner has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $46.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.33. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 3,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total value of $122,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,330.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.37, for a total transaction of $2,685,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 186,938 shares in the company, valued at $7,172,811.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,572 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,716 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 28,333 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 2.7% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,206 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 243.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 17,281 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 1st quarter worth about $4,900,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 274,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,686,000 after buying an additional 20,031 shares during the period.

BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

