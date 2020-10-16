Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bottomline Technologies (de) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.06.

Bottomline Technologies (de) stock opened at $43.30 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.57. Bottomline Technologies has a twelve month low of $27.82 and a twelve month high of $57.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -196.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.25.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.16 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a positive return on equity of 3.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth sold 26,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $1,266,758.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,531,515.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Francis Kelly sold 1,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total transaction of $62,173.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,274.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,536 shares of company stock valued at $3,528,205. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPAY. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $576,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 163.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 26,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 119,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 7,356 shares in the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

