BP (NYSE:BP) Getting Critical Press Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

News articles about BP (NYSE:BP) have trended negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. BP earned a news impact score of -2.83 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the oil and gas exploration company an news buzz score of 4 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted BP’s score:

BP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on BP in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.99.

Shares of BP stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,238,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,509,153. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. BP has a one year low of $15.51 and a one year high of $40.08. The firm has a market cap of $55.51 billion, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.75.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.99). BP had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. BP’s revenue was down 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that BP will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.03%.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

