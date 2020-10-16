BP p.l.c. (BP.L) (LON:BP) Receiving Critical News Coverage, Study Finds

Media headlines about BP p.l.c. (BP.L) (LON:BP) have been trending negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. BP p.l.c. (BP.L) earned a media sentiment score of -2.83 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the oil and gas exploration company an news buzz score of 4 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

BP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of BP p.l.c. (BP.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of BP p.l.c. (BP.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on shares of BP p.l.c. (BP.L) in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of BP p.l.c. (BP.L) in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of BP p.l.c. (BP.L) in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BP p.l.c. (BP.L) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 396.50 ($5.18).

LON:BP traded down GBX 3.80 ($0.05) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 214.40 ($2.80). The stock had a trading volume of 60,994,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,560,774. BP p.l.c. has a one year low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a one year high of GBX 521.50 ($6.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 242.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 293.22.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. BP p.l.c. (BP.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.77%.

In related news, insider Bernard Looney acquired 140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 222 ($2.90) per share, for a total transaction of £310.80 ($406.06).

BP p.l.c. (BP.L) Company Profile

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

