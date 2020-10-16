Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $11.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Brandywine Realty Trust is a self-administered, self-managed and fully integrated Real Estate Investment Trust active in acquiring, developing, redeveloping, leasing and managing suburban office and industrial properties. The company’s portfolio includes approximately 151 office properties and 28 industrial facilities. Certain of the Properties serve as flex facilities, accommodating office use, warehouse space and research and development activities. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on BDN. ValuEngine cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Argus cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.25.

Shares of NYSE BDN traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $10.21. The company had a trading volume of 55,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,384,465. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $16.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.06 and a beta of 1.03.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $136.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 53.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDN. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 981,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,322,000 after buying an additional 96,804 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,707,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,479,000 after buying an additional 121,728 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 374,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,936,000 after buying an additional 61,451 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 285,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,004,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 27,548 shares in the last quarter.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC Markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 172 properties and 24.1 million square feet as of June 30, 2020.

