Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Breedon Group (LON:BREE) in a research report report published on Monday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BREE. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Breedon Group in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Breedon Group in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Breedon Group from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 88 ($1.15) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 85.75 ($1.12).

Breedon Group stock opened at GBX 72 ($0.94) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 75.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 77.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 37.89. Breedon Group has a 1-year low of GBX 56 ($0.73) and a 1-year high of GBX 101.50 ($1.33).

Breedon Group plc, formerly Breedon Aggregates Limited, is an independent construction materials company. The Company’s operations include a cement plant, two cementitious import terminals, approximately 60 quarries, over 30 asphalt plants, over 200 ready-mixed concrete plants and three concrete products plants.

