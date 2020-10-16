BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) PT Raised to $53.00 at HC Wainwright

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) had its price target hoisted by HC Wainwright from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.27.

Shares of BBIO opened at $39.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 9.30 and a quick ratio of 9.30. BridgeBio Pharma has a one year low of $14.23 and a one year high of $48.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 0.35.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.27). Analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Cameron Turtle sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $92,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,420.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Stephenson sold 4,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total transaction of $127,105.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 289,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,904,345.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,475 shares of company stock valued at $6,340,489 in the last three months. 40.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBIO. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 691.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 22,467 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 262.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 99,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 72,164 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 221.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 17,952 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 392,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,389,000 after purchasing an additional 78,754 shares during the period. 95.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc finds, develops, and delivers various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 15 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development in various therapeutic areas, including genetic dermatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, renal disease, and ophthalmology.

